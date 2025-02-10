U.S., Spanish, Portuguese military personnel participate in expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón AB B-Roll

The Spanish Air and Space Force hosts military personnel from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and Portuguese Air Force during expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón Air Base, Spain, Feb 1-8, 2025. A key objective of the training was to strengthen mutual trust among the nations by sharing technical knowledge, resources and operational procedures, ultimately improving their ability to work together in future joint operations and enhance overall military readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
