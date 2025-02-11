Training a mission ready force

The 48th Security Forces Squadron conducts training to ensure mission readiness for high-risk situations at RAF Lakenheath, England. These exercises enhance defenders’ ability to respond under pressure, while also prioritizing safety and precision. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 06:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952190
|VIRIN:
|250212-F-GC720-3011
|Filename:
|DOD_110809654
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
