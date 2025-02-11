Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training a mission ready force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing

    The 48th Security Forces Squadron conducts training to ensure mission readiness for high-risk situations at RAF Lakenheath, England. These exercises enhance defenders’ ability to respond under pressure, while also prioritizing safety and precision. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 06:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952190
    VIRIN: 250212-F-GC720-3011
    Filename: DOD_110809654
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    Tactics
    Training
    48th SFS
    48th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download