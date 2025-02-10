Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Yongsan-Casey Range 2025

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Soldiers assigned to United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, conduct M4 qualifications at Apache Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2025. Range qualifications insure the capabilities of Soldiers being prepared to defeat and destroy enemies and win the nations wars. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 01:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952184
    VIRIN: 250206-A-BW769-5675
    Filename: DOD_110809567
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Range 2025, by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Safety
    Camp Casey
    IMCOM
    Winter
    IMCOM-P

