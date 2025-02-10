Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Forces Japan SuperBowl

    JAPAN

    01.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th AF commander, thanks the service members, civilians, and families of USFJ during the 2025 Super Bowl. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 00:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952180
    VIRIN: 250129-F-BT860-7667
    Filename: DOD_110809498
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, United States Forces Japan SuperBowl, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    superbowl
    usfj
    united states forces japan
    usfj superbowl
    gen jost
    chief calloway

