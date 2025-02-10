Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MIG Hammerbowl

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group plays in I MIG Hammerbowl at Paige Field House on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 7, 2025. The I Mig Hammerbowl demonstrates the I MIG Marines' physical prowess, comradery, and espirit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952158
    VIRIN: 250207-M-TE664-1001
    Filename: DOD_110809157
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: US

    Football
    Sport
    Espirit de Corps
    1st Intel Bn.
    I MIG
    USMCNews

