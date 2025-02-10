KS25: USAF, JSDF conduct C-17 static loading test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 60 members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and U.S. Air Force conducted a C-17 static loading test at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, Feb. 3-4, 2024. The event was part of Keen Sword 25, a bilateral training exercise that takes place every two years to improve the combat readiness and interoperability of the U.S-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)