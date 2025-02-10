Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perfecting offensive and defensive counter air missions at RAB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the U.S., Royal Netherlands and Royal Norwegian Air Force maintain and operate seven F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Spartan Lightning at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7-8, 2025. During this exercise Airmen received hands-on training and simulated combat scenarios pertaining to F-35 aircraft to achieve learning objectives on offensive and defensive counter air missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Netherlands
    Norway
    maintenance
    interopability
    F-35
    Spartan Lightning 2025

