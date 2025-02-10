Airmen from the U.S., Royal Netherlands and Royal Norwegian Air Force maintain and operate seven F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Spartan Lightning at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7-8, 2025. During this exercise Airmen received hands-on training and simulated combat scenarios pertaining to F-35 aircraft to achieve learning objectives on offensive and defensive counter air missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952144
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-TC518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110808672
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Perfecting offensive and defensive counter air missions at RAB, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.