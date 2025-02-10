Perfecting offensive and defensive counter air missions at RAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the U.S., Royal Netherlands and Royal Norwegian Air Force maintain and operate seven F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Spartan Lightning at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7-8, 2025. During this exercise Airmen received hands-on training and simulated combat scenarios pertaining to F-35 aircraft to achieve learning objectives on offensive and defensive counter air missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)