ATLANTIC OCEAN (December 4, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and Marines assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 participate in flight quarters on the ship's flight deck, Dec. 4, while the ship is underway conducting aviation certifications in the Atlantic Ocean. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious ready group and expeditionary strike group at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952140
|VIRIN:
|241204-N-OJ308-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110808631
|Length:
|00:08:14
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
