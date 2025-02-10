241204-N-OJ308-1001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952140" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ATLANTIC OCEAN (December 4, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and Marines assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 participate in flight quarters on the ship's flight deck, Dec. 4, while the ship is underway conducting aviation certifications in the Atlantic Ocean. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious ready group and expeditionary strike group at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)