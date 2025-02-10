Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    241204-N-OJ308-1001

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (December 4, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and Marines assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 participate in flight quarters on the ship's flight deck, Dec. 4, while the ship is underway conducting aviation certifications in the Atlantic Ocean. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious ready group and expeditionary strike group at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    VIRIN: 241204-N-OJ308-1001
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    This work, 241204-N-OJ308-1001, by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight operations
    U.S. Navy
    amphibious operations
    vma 223

