    Malcolm Grow Welcome Video

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Andrew Robinson 

    Defense Health Network National Capital Region

    Short welcome video to introduce the services of Malcolm Grow Medical Clinics and Surgery Center

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952135
    VIRIN: 250117-O-NH799-3834
    Filename: DOD_110808567
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malcolm Grow Welcome Video, by Andrew Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Andrews AFB MD
    316th
    Malcolm Grow Medical Center
    Malcolm Grow Medical Clinics and Surgery Center

