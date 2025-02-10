Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250 Years of Enabling the Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Brandon Pollachek

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary, we're highlighting capabilities integral to the mission. Part 1: Lighter Than Air Technology features Aerostats which have been used by the Army since the Civil War for a variety of purposes but manly for reconnaissance. Balloons helped Commanders during WWII see further behind enemy lines, up to 40 miles at the time. Today, Aerostats are equipped with highly advanced sensors and technology to enable warfighters and give the Army strategic advantages on the battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 952131
    VIRIN: 250211-A-BA022-6682
    Filename: DOD_110808532
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250 Years of Enabling the Army, by Shawn Nesaw and Brandon Pollachek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    history
    balloons
    aerostats
    reconnaisance
    surveilance
    ARMY250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download