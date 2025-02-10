250 Years of Enabling the Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952131" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary, we're highlighting capabilities integral to the mission. Part 1: Lighter Than Air Technology features Aerostats which have been used by the Army since the Civil War for a variety of purposes but manly for reconnaissance. Balloons helped Commanders during WWII see further behind enemy lines, up to 40 miles at the time. Today, Aerostats are equipped with highly advanced sensors and technology to enable warfighters and give the Army strategic advantages on the battlefield.