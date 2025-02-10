250 Years of Enabling the Army

Celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary, we're highlighting capabilities integral to the mission. Part 1: Lighter Than Air Technology features Aerostats which have been used by the Army since the Civil War for a variety of purposes but manly for reconnaissance. Balloons helped Commanders during WWII see further behind enemy lines, up to 40 miles at the time. Today, Aerostats are equipped with highly advanced sensors and technology to enable warfighters and give the Army strategic advantages on the battlefield.
