B-Roll NAWDC 10-22-2024

Various Training Aircraft of NAWDC, TOPGUN, Maverick, SEAWOLF, RWWS, Strike, F-16 Adversary, etc.
Sikorsky Seahawk, F-16, VFC-12, VFC-13, F/A-18E Super Hornet, RDML Spencer Boeing F-A-18E/F Super Hornet
Some of the video is Intentionally obscured for public release.
Footage by Timothy Klanderud
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952118
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-KF756-2155
|Filename:
|DOD_110808408
|Length:
|00:27:23
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
