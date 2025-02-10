Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3E2X1 Pavements and Construction Equipment Specialist reel and interview

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia and Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia

    192nd Wing

    Senior Airman Jesse Bradby, 203rd RED HORSE pavement and equipment journeyman, gives a glimpse into his career field in the Virginia Air National Guard. The Virginia Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force are able to extend their presence and worldwide impact by having working bases wherever needed. Pavements and Construction Equipment personnel are responsible for constructing runways and airfields in remote global locations and maintaining facilities already in use. These professionals are part of a team that does everything from operating heavy construction equipment to detonating explosives to care for and create the facilities the U.S. Air Force needs the most. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia and Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 13:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952113
    VIRIN: 240714-Z-F3945-1001
    Filename: DOD_110808297
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3E2X1 Pavements and Construction Equipment Specialist reel and interview, by MSgt Jonathan Garcia and SSgt Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Virginia Air National Guard
    pavements and construction equipment
    192nd Wing
    203rd RED HORSE

