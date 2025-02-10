3E2X1 Pavements and Construction Equipment Specialist reel and interview

Senior Airman Jesse Bradby, 203rd RED HORSE pavement and equipment journeyman, gives a glimpse into his career field in the Virginia Air National Guard. The Virginia Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force are able to extend their presence and worldwide impact by having working bases wherever needed. Pavements and Construction Equipment personnel are responsible for constructing runways and airfields in remote global locations and maintaining facilities already in use. These professionals are part of a team that does everything from operating heavy construction equipment to detonating explosives to care for and create the facilities the U.S. Air Force needs the most. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia and Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 13:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952113
|VIRIN:
|240714-Z-F3945-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110808297
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
