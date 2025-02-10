1st Fighter Wing Demonstrates Strength and Readiness in Elephant Walk

Aircraft from the 1st Fighter Wing conducted a surge exercise Jan. 31, 2025, at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. The exercise was conducted to demonstrate the wing's ability to rapidly deploy combat ready forces across the globe. The 1st FW maintains and operates F-22 Raptors, T-38 Talons, and the sole F-22 Formal Training Unit, responsible for cultivating America’s air superiority professionals. The 1st FW leads the way in combat capability and lethality across the globe, serving as America's premier Air Superiority wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|01.31.2025
|02.11.2025 13:14
|B-Roll
|952106
|250131-F-QI804-1183
|DOD_110808218
|00:05:03
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
