Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Fighter Wing Demonstrates Strength and Readiness in Elephant Walk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    1st Fighter Wing

    Aircraft from the 1st Fighter Wing conducted a surge exercise Jan. 31, 2025, at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. The exercise was conducted to demonstrate the wing's ability to rapidly deploy combat ready forces across the globe. The 1st FW maintains and operates F-22 Raptors, T-38 Talons, and the sole F-22 Formal Training Unit, responsible for cultivating America’s air superiority professionals. The 1st FW leads the way in combat capability and lethality across the globe, serving as America's premier Air Superiority wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952106
    VIRIN: 250131-F-QI804-1183
    Filename: DOD_110808218
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing Demonstrates Strength and Readiness in Elephant Walk, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    Langley AFB
    United states Air Force
    15th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download