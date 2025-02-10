Soldiers from all participating countries conduct a series of physical events during the "Tanker Olympics" of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 08:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952076
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-BS310-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_110807764
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Tanker Olympics, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
