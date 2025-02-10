3rd Squadron Competition

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, compete in a squadron wide competition at 2CR Memorial Field, Rose Barracks, Germany, Dec.05, 2024. The 3/2CR competition, consisting of a stress shoot lane, vehicle recovery, urban operations and pugil sticks bouts was held to increase cohesion and readiness.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 05:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952061
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-DT978-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110807559
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
