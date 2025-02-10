Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Squadron Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.05.2024

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, compete in a squadron wide competition at 2CR Memorial Field, Rose Barracks, Germany, Dec.05, 2024. The 3/2CR competition, consisting of a stress shoot lane, vehicle recovery, urban operations and pugil sticks bouts was held to increase cohesion and readiness.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Wolfpack
    StrongerTogether
    ToujoursPret
    VictoryCorps : V-Corps

