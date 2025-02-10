Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 CES RADR training B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-Roll of Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in military engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 00:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952039
    VIRIN: 250206-F-ZV099-6830
    Filename: DOD_110807420
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 CES RADR training B-Roll, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Readiness
    374th CES
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    RADR
    Free and Open Info-pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download