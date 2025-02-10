374 CES RADR training B-Roll

B-Roll of Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in military engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
