Left Shoulder, Left Pull

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct live-fire close air support training at W-174, Joint Okinawa Training Range, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28-30, 2025. The CAS training allowed joint terminal attack controllers and fire support Marines to certify qualifications and maintain proficiency in coordinating close air support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 00:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952032
|VIRIN:
|250207-M-YL383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110807284
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
