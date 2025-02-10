Left Shoulder, Left Pull

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct live-fire close air support training at W-174, Joint Okinawa Training Range, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28-30, 2025. The CAS training allowed joint terminal attack controllers and fire support Marines to certify qualifications and maintain proficiency in coordinating close air support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 00:18
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

