Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signs a memorandum to rename Fort Liberty, N.C., to Fort Roland L. Bragg, while aboard a military aircraft en route to Germany, Feb. 10, 2025. Army Pfc. Roland Bragg was awarded the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity while serving with the 17th Airborne Division during World War II.
