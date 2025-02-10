Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signs a memorandum to rename Fort Liberty, N.C., to Fort Roland L. Bragg

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signs a memorandum to rename Fort Liberty, N.C., to Fort Roland L. Bragg, while aboard a military aircraft en route to Germany, Feb. 10, 2025. Army Pfc. Roland Bragg was awarded the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity while serving with the 17th Airborne Division during World War II.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 20:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952029
    Filename: DOD_110807240
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signs a memorandum to rename Fort Liberty, N.C., to Fort Roland L. Bragg, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

