    WATER | EAA

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Area Engineer, Juan Bulted Sanchez, explains the over arching goal of the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) is to improve the quantity, quality, timing, and distribution of water flows to the central Everglades, Water Conservation Area 3 (WCA-3) and Everglades National Park (ENP).

    The purpose of CEPP- EAA Reservoir Phase is to construct a 240,000 acre-foot EAA reservoir and 6,500 acre-foot stormwater treatment area, and integrate with A-1 FEB operations.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, aims to provide clean water to the Everglades and the growing population of South Florida.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Video By Brigida Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 20:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952025
    VIRIN: 250210-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_110807186
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, US

    water
    USACE
    restoration
    everglades
    Central Everglades Planning Project
    Everglades Agricultural Area

