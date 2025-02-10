WATER | EAA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Area Engineer, Juan Bulted Sanchez, explains the over arching goal of the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) is to improve the quantity, quality, timing, and distribution of water flows to the central Everglades, Water Conservation Area 3 (WCA-3) and Everglades National Park (ENP).



The purpose of CEPP- EAA Reservoir Phase is to construct a 240,000 acre-foot EAA reservoir and 6,500 acre-foot stormwater treatment area, and integrate with A-1 FEB operations.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, aims to provide clean water to the Everglades and the growing population of South Florida.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Video By Brigida Sanchez)