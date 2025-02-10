Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AcqDemo CCAS Life Cycle Training

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command hosted an Acquisition Demonstration Project Contribution-Based Compensation and Appraisal System Life Cycle training, Jan. 28, to ensure employees understand the performance management system ahead of the commandwide AcqDemo expansion in June 2025.

