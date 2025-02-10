The Air Force Materiel Command hosted an Acquisition Demonstration Project Contribution-Based Compensation and Appraisal System Life Cycle training, Jan. 28, to ensure employees understand the performance management system ahead of the commandwide AcqDemo expansion in June 2025.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 16:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|952011
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-XX999-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110806725
|Length:
|03:39:52
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AcqDemo CCAS Life Cycle Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.