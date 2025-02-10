Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mechanic B Roll Package

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Transportation Command is supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights by providing military airlift, Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 10, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952009
    VIRIN: 250207-A-TP553-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110806676
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Department of the Army
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    DoDSWB25

