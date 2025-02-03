Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB medical advisors advise and assess Republic of Macedonia medical training

    SHTIP, NORTH MACEDONIA

    01.29.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kiera Kyle, a combat medic assigned to 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade advises and assesses Republic of Macedonia medical soldiers during a U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa Global Health Engagement medical training event near Shtip, North Macedonia January 29, 2025. 4th SFAB is regionally aligned to U.S. European Command to build Ally and partner capacity and capability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 11:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951974
    VIRIN: 250129-A-VH689-4251
    Filename: DOD_110805980
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SHTIP, MK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFAB medical advisors advise and assess Republic of Macedonia medical training, by MSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    advisor
    Macedonia
    training
    Role1
    SFAB

