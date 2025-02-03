B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard during exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at the Combat Readiness and Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 1, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951968
|VIRIN:
|250202-Z-AP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110805953
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sentry South-Southern Strike 2024, by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.