    SFAB logistics advisor helps build Republic of North Macedonia readiness

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    01.28.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brendan Rooney, assigned to 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, advises and assesses Republic of North Macedonia logistics soldiers during field maintenance of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle near Petrovec, North Macedonia January 28, 2025. 4th SFAB is regionally aligned to U.S. European Command to build Ally and partner capacity and capability.

