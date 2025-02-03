U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brendan Rooney, assigned to 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, advises and assesses Republic of North Macedonia logistics soldiers during field maintenance of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle near Petrovec, North Macedonia January 28, 2025. 4th SFAB is regionally aligned to U.S. European Command to build Ally and partner capacity and capability.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951965
|VIRIN:
|250128-A-VH689-3541
|Filename:
|DOD_110805950
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|SKOPJE, MK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SFAB logistics advisor helps build Republic of North Macedonia readiness, by MSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
