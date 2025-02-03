Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Spartan 25.1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand and Senior Airman Ryan Quijas

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 is the Ninth Air Force’s (U.S. Air Forces Central) capstone agile combat employment exercise, which involves rapidly moving aircraft, cargo, and personnel while generating sorties throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand and Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 10:13
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 951963
    VIRIN: 250210-F-VY761-1244
    Filename: DOD_110805863
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Ace
    AFCENT
    Combat Ready
    Air Force
    Agile Combat Employment
    Agile Spartan

