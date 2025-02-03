Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 is the Ninth Air Force’s (U.S. Air Forces Central) capstone agile combat employment exercise, which involves rapidly moving aircraft, cargo, and personnel while generating sorties throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand and Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 10:13
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|951963
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-VY761-1244
|Filename:
|DOD_110805863
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.