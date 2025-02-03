41st FAB Soldiers conduct brigade evaluation exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery, participate as an opposition force in 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The brigade's exercise, led by 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focused on conducting brigade-level live-fire drills in the European theater. The exercise emphasized realistic scenarios and evaluated Soldiers' responses to various threats, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards, convoy attacks, indirect fire attacks, and medical assessments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:



00:00:00:00-00:00:05:00 Opening slate.

00:00:05:00-00:00:11:19 The platoon leader provides target location to the team leader.

00:00:11:20-00:00:19:25 The platoon leader instructs his Soldiers that their weapon bolts should be locked to the rear.

00:00:19:26-00:00:27:03 An observer/controller leads the way.

00:00:27:04-00:00:31:03 A Soldier carrying a M240 machine gun.

00:00:31:04-00:00:36:22 A Soldier in formation.

00:00:36:23-00:00:42:27 A Soldier communicates with the observer/controller.

00:00:42:28-00:00:46:06 A Soldier walking in the woods.

00:00:46:07-00:00:49:10 A Soldier positions his M240 machine gun.

00:00:49:11-00:00:53:22 The observer controller observing training.

00:00:53:23-00:01:08:22 Soldiers firing their weapons.

00:01:08:23-00:01:26:11 A Soldier moving to a new location to fire at a passing vehicle.

00:01:26:12-00:01:35:24 A Soldier firing the M240 machine gun.

00:01:35:25-00:01:40:27 A Soldier reloading.

00:01:40:28-00:01:48:06 Soldiers observing the enemy.

00:01:48:07-00:01:59:07 An observer/controller communicating with the Soldiers.



END