Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st FAB Soldiers conduct brigade evaluation exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery, participate as an opposition force in 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The brigade's exercise, led by 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focused on conducting brigade-level live-fire drills in the European theater. The exercise emphasized realistic scenarios and evaluated Soldiers' responses to various threats, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards, convoy attacks, indirect fire attacks, and medical assessments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:

    00:00:00:00-00:00:05:00 Opening slate.
    00:00:05:00-00:00:11:19 The platoon leader provides target location to the team leader.
    00:00:11:20-00:00:19:25 The platoon leader instructs his Soldiers that their weapon bolts should be locked to the rear.
    00:00:19:26-00:00:27:03 An observer/controller leads the way.
    00:00:27:04-00:00:31:03 A Soldier carrying a M240 machine gun.
    00:00:31:04-00:00:36:22 A Soldier in formation.
    00:00:36:23-00:00:42:27 A Soldier communicates with the observer/controller.
    00:00:42:28-00:00:46:06 A Soldier walking in the woods.
    00:00:46:07-00:00:49:10 A Soldier positions his M240 machine gun.
    00:00:49:11-00:00:53:22 The observer controller observing training.
    00:00:53:23-00:01:08:22 Soldiers firing their weapons.
    00:01:08:23-00:01:26:11 A Soldier moving to a new location to fire at a passing vehicle.
    00:01:26:12-00:01:35:24 A Soldier firing the M240 machine gun.
    00:01:35:25-00:01:40:27 A Soldier reloading.
    00:01:40:28-00:01:48:06 Soldiers observing the enemy.
    00:01:48:07-00:01:59:07 An observer/controller communicating with the Soldiers.

    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951944
    VIRIN: 250209-A-GV482-1015
    Filename: DOD_110805699
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB Soldiers conduct brigade evaluation exercise, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download