U.S. Soldiers, assigned to brigades under the XVIII Airborne Corps, compete in the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and Fort Story, Virgina, Feb. 4-6, 2025. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates will advance to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2025 18:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951905
|VIRIN:
|250206-A-HV366-1815
|Filename:
|DOD_110804925
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition Highlight Reel, by SGT Brandon Lunsford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.