    XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition Highlight Reel

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to brigades under the XVIII Airborne Corps, compete in the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and Fort Story, Virgina, Feb. 4-6, 2025. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates will advance to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 18:29
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    BestSquad25, XVIII Airborne Corps, BestSquadCompetition

