XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition Highlight Reel

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to brigades under the XVIII Airborne Corps, compete in the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and Fort Story, Virgina, Feb. 4-6, 2025. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates will advance to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford)