Life of a Bomb

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing prepare and employ aviation ordnance in support of the Aviation Training Relocation Program at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. This iteration of the ATR Program provided MAG-12 squadrons the opportunity to sharpen their tactical proficiency and perform flight operations in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|01.23.2025
|02.09.2025 08:52
|Package
|951904
|250123-M-JN598-2001
|DOD_110804909
|00:01:14
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|2
|2
