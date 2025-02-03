Life of a Bomb

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing prepare and employ aviation ordnance in support of the Aviation Training Relocation Program at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. This iteration of the ATR Program provided MAG-12 squadrons the opportunity to sharpen their tactical proficiency and perform flight operations in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)