    Life of a Bomb

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing prepare and employ aviation ordnance in support of the Aviation Training Relocation Program at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. This iteration of the ATR Program provided MAG-12 squadrons the opportunity to sharpen their tactical proficiency and perform flight operations in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 08:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951904
    VIRIN: 250123-M-JN598-2001
    Filename: DOD_110804909
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life of a Bomb, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    island
    1st MAW
    movement
    jungle
    MAG12
    bomb pad

