Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hosts a town hall meeting at the Pentagon, Feb. 7, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 12:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|951876
|Filename:
|DOD_110804606
|Length:
|00:40:25
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hosts a town hall meeting at the Pentagon, Feb. 7, 2025., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.