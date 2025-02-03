Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVNG Best Warrior Competition Closing Ceremony Showcase

    QATAR

    02.05.2025

    Video by Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross and Sgt. Davis Rohrer

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Closing video of the West Virginia National Guards Best Warrior Competition shown at the National Service Academy in Umm Salal Muhammed, Qatar Feb 5, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. The competition features a multitude of core competencies ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and weapons lanes; to a foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and battle drills. The West Virginia National Guard and Qatar Armed Forces partnered in 2018 through the State Partnership Program, the National Guard’s flagship international affairs and security cooperation initiative. Years of combined training and development of enduring relationships between the militaries has led to this event, meant to foster more capable and interoperable partners and pursue shared objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard video by, Sgt. Davis J. Rohrer)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 12:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951871
    VIRIN: 250205-Z-BX255-4823
    Filename: DOD_110804535
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: QA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

