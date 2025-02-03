WVNG Best Warrior Competition 2025 (Full Documentary)

The full documentary story of the West Virginia National Guards Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 5, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. The competition features a multitude of core competencies ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and weapons lanes; to a foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and battle drills. The West Virginia National Guard and Qatar Armed Forces partnered in 2018 through the State Partnership Program, the National Guard’s flagship international affairs and security cooperation initiative. Years of combined training and development of enduring relationships between the militaries has led to this event, meant to foster more capable and interoperable partners and pursue shared objectives.
|02.05.2025
|02.08.2025 12:04
|Video Productions
|951870
|250205-Z-BX255-4649
|DOD_110804534
|00:08:05
|QA
|2
|2
