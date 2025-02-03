Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Range Operations

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    01.31.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition Forces conduct Estonian-led range operations in northern Iraq, Jan. 31, 2025. Coalition Forces constantly train to maintain and better efficacy, readiness, and lethality. These skill sets also allow Coalition members to be effective force multipliers by mentoring and developing partner force capabilities to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 06:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951863
    VIRIN: 250131-A-JR267-4978
    Filename: DOD_110804381
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ERBIL, IQ

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    range
    coalition
    iraq
    training
    CJTF

