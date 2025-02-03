Coalition Forces conduct Estonian-led range operations in northern Iraq, Jan. 31, 2025. Coalition Forces constantly train to maintain and better efficacy, readiness, and lethality. These skill sets also allow Coalition members to be effective force multipliers by mentoring and developing partner force capabilities to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 06:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951863
|VIRIN:
|250131-A-JR267-4978
|Filename:
|DOD_110804381
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Range Operations, by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
