A spotlight video featuring Spc. Jaime Perales, a medic from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, during North Wind 25, at Camp Makomanai, Hokkaido, Japan, February 7, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 02:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|951853
|VIRIN:
|250208-A-OI086-2015
|Filename:
|DOD_110804261
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Spotlight Video: Spc. Jaime Perales, by SSG Kimberley Glazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
