Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maxwell hosts robotics competition for local schools

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Students from local schools participated in a robotics competition at the Honor Guard Hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 1, 2025. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics event included static displays, a career fair, food trucks and interactive booths. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa and Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951846
    VIRIN: 250201-F-MU520-1001
    Filename: DOD_110804184
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell hosts robotics competition for local schools, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell
    USAF
    42 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download