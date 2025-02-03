Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard national security cutter returns to California from 130-day Bering Sea patrol

    ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi      

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) and crew returned to their Base Alameda, California, home port after completing a 130-day deployment patrolling the Bering Sea, Feb. 7, 2025. Bertolf’s crew showcased how the U.S. Coast Guard is a unique instrument of national power that bridges the divide between defense, diplomacy, and law enforcement and creates opportunities to further national objectives and priorities. U.S. Coast Guard Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951813
    VIRIN: 250207-G-DX668-1001
    Filename: DOD_110803604
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US

    homeport
    return home
    Alameda
    National Security
    Coast Guard
    Bertholf

