Coast Guard national security cutter returns to California from 130-day Bering Sea patrol

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) and crew returned to their Base Alameda, California, home port after completing a 130-day deployment patrolling the Bering Sea, Feb. 7, 2025. Bertolf’s crew showcased how the U.S. Coast Guard is a unique instrument of national power that bridges the divide between defense, diplomacy, and law enforcement and creates opportunities to further national objectives and priorities. U.S. Coast Guard Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi.