U.S. Army Soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade with Task Force Voit validated their ability to provide lethal, long-range, accurate fire with their M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at Camp Tapa, Estonia on Jan. 27, 2025. The crew certification process allows battery commanders to assess their units’ battle readiness. Task Force Voit, V Corps, and NATO Allies play a critical role in reinforcing NATO’s eastern flank and strengthening stability in the European region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rachel Hall, Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery, Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders, Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951799
|VIRIN:
|250127-Z-DH106-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110803373
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CAMP TAPA, EE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia, by SPC Rachel Hall, SSG Joseph Novak and SSG Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia
No keywords found.