Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP TAPA, ESTONIA

    01.27.2025

    Video by Spc. Rachel Hall, Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak and Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade with Task Force Voit validated their ability to provide lethal, long-range, accurate fire with their M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at Camp Tapa, Estonia on Jan. 27, 2025. The crew certification process allows battery commanders to assess their units’ battle readiness. Task Force Voit, V Corps, and NATO Allies play a critical role in reinforcing NATO’s eastern flank and strengthening stability in the European region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rachel Hall, Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery, Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders, Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951799
    VIRIN: 250127-Z-DH106-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110803373
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CAMP TAPA, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia, by SPC Rachel Hall, SSG Joseph Novak and SSG Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download