B-Roll: HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia

U.S. Army Soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade with Task Force Voit validated their ability to provide lethal, long-range, accurate fire with their M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at Camp Tapa, Estonia on Jan. 27, 2025. The crew certification process allows battery commanders to assess their units’ battle readiness. Task Force Voit, V Corps, and NATO Allies play a critical role in reinforcing NATO’s eastern flank and strengthening stability in the European region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rachel Hall, Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery, Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders, Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)