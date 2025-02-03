Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IAD Checkpoint and Terminal B-Roll

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Austin Deryck-Linstruth 

    Transportation Security Administration

    Checkpoint and Terminal B-Roll Footage of Officers, Equipment, and Passengers at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951795
    VIRIN: 220720-O-DX190-9575
    Filename: DOD_110803301
    Length: 00:25:32
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IAD Checkpoint and Terminal B-Roll, by Austin Deryck-Linstruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

