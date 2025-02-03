Checkpoint and Terminal Footage featuring TSA Officers, Equipment, and Passengers
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951790
|VIRIN:
|220510-O-DX190-5575
|Filename:
|DOD_110803290
|Length:
|00:32:44
|Location:
|DENVER, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TSA DEN Checkpoint and Terminal B-Roll, by Austin Deryck-Linstruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.