B-roll: National Guard and MSHMC training partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951769" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Steven Thompson, Tech. Sgt. Suzanne Nowalk and Tech. Sgt. Carlos Patino, assigned to Detachment 1, Medical Group, 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard, perform lifesaving techniques on simulated patients during a mass casualty exercise at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Feb. 7, 2025. These Airmen are nurses or medics who completed an inaugural two-week training program, which is a new partnership between the National Guard and MSHMC, where participants learn how to respond effectively in emergencies and combat situations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)