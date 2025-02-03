Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: National Guard and MSHMC training partnership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Steven Thompson, Tech. Sgt. Suzanne Nowalk and Tech. Sgt. Carlos Patino, assigned to Detachment 1, Medical Group, 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard, perform lifesaving techniques on simulated patients during a mass casualty exercise at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Feb. 7, 2025. These Airmen are nurses or medics who completed an inaugural two-week training program, which is a new partnership between the National Guard and MSHMC, where participants learn how to respond effectively in emergencies and combat situations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951769
    VIRIN: 250207-Z-IK914-4889
    Filename: DOD_110803119
    Length: 00:08:20
    Location: HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: National Guard and MSHMC training partnership, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    Pennsylvania

    Air National Guard

    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)

    TAGS

    Medical
    National Guard Bureau
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Partnership
    Hershey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download