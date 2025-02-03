What Makes JMRC Unique

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, Opposition Forces HURON commander, HHC, explains why the Joint Multinational Readiness Center is different from other Combat Training Centers and describes its importance in the European theater during Combined Resolve 25-1 in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 5, 2025. CbR 25-1 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations.