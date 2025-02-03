Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Makes JMRC Unique

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    02.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Eric Amaro-Millan 

    363rd Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, Opposition Forces HURON commander, HHC, explains why the Joint Multinational Readiness Center is different from other Combat Training Centers and describes its importance in the European theater during Combined Resolve 25-1 in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 5, 2025. CbR 25-1 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 09:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951730
    VIRIN: 250205-A-JE779-1001
    Filename: DOD_110802610
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, What Makes JMRC Unique, by SPC Eric Amaro-Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin

