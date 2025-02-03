1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, Opposition Forces HURON commander, HHC, explains why the Joint Multinational Readiness Center is different from other Combat Training Centers and describes its importance in the European theater during Combined Resolve 25-1 in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 5, 2025. CbR 25-1 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 09:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951730
|VIRIN:
|250205-A-JE779-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110802610
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What Makes JMRC Unique, by SPC Eric Amaro-Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.