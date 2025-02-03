HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, in support of Task Force Voit, arrive at the range and make preparations for live-fire qualifications and fire rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operators and observers in Tapa, Estonia on Jan 27, 2025.

HIMARS are designed to launch the entire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) family of munitions providing reliable and precise long-range fire capability for combat operations.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders)