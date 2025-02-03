Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation Planning Board video 2024

    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    02.07.2025

    Video by Aryan Zarinkhesht 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    The Installation Planning Board (IPB) video 2024 highlights what we've achieved and takes a look into the future of U.S. Army Garrison Benelux.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 08:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951720
    VIRIN: 250207-O-DY521-5590
    Filename: DOD_110802515
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation Planning Board video 2024, by Aryan Zarinkhesht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    the Netherlands
    Belgium
    Stronger Together
    USAG Benelux

