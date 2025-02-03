HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Cpt. Matthew Ramblin, a Field Artillery Officer and Pfc. Jackson Sinovic, a Fire Control Specialist from Belleville, Illinois with Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade in support of Task Force Voit discuss the importance of live fire exercises and their involvement in the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire exercise in Tapa, Estonia on Jan 27, 2025.

V Corps leads the European HIMARS Initiative (EHI), a series of military engagements aimed at increasing interoperability and to enhance allied capabilities.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders)