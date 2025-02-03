B-Roll Package of 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment Soldiers training during Combined Resolve 25-1 at Hohenfels Training Area on Feb. 5, 2025. CbR 25-1 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Airam B. I Amaro-Millan)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 06:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951699
|VIRIN:
|250202-A-HQ318-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110802406
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
This work, Combined Resolve 25-1 Transforming in Contact B-Roll, by SPC Airam Amaro-Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
