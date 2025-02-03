Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Resolve 25-1 Transforming in Contact B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Airam Amaro-Millan 

    1st Mission Support Command

    B-Roll Package of 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment Soldiers training during Combined Resolve 25-1 at Hohenfels Training Area on Feb. 5, 2025. CbR 25-1 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Airam B. I Amaro-Millan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 06:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951699
    VIRIN: 250202-A-HQ318-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110802406
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve 25-1 Transforming in Contact B-Roll, by SPC Airam Amaro-Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM, JMRC, 7ATC, StrongerTogether, CombinedResolve, WeAreNato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download