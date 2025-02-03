Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparation for Joint Viking 25 (Vertical Teaser)

    NORWAY

    01.31.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines, Norwegian Armed Forces, and other NATO allies prepare to participate in Exercise Joint Viking 25 being conducted in Norway in March 2025. The exercise is one of the largest routine winter warfare exercises held in the region and focuses on various cold-weather combat operations designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure readiness while operating in challenging conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 06:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 951690
    VIRIN: 250131-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110802285
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparation for Joint Viking 25 (Vertical Teaser), by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USMC
    Norway
    Marines
    Stuttgart
    MARFOREUR/AF
    MFEA
    Joint Viking
    JV25

