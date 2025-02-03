Preparation for Joint Viking 25 (Vertical Teaser)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Norwegian Armed Forces, and other NATO allies prepare to participate in Exercise Joint Viking 25 being conducted in Norway in March 2025. The exercise is one of the largest routine winter warfare exercises held in the region and focuses on various cold-weather combat operations designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure readiness while operating in challenging conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)