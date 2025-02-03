Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion Deck Landing Qualification

    CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.20.2025

    Video by Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) conduct deck landing qualification (DLQ) at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. The exercise underscores the importance of the Republic of Korea-United States alliance (ROK-U.S.) and their complementary capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 03:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951675
    VIRIN: 250122-A-DO435-1031
    Filename: DOD_110802234
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR

