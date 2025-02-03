U.S. Army Soldiers from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) conduct deck landing qualification (DLQ) at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. The exercise underscores the importance of the Republic of Korea-United States alliance (ROK-U.S.) and their complementary capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 03:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951675
|VIRIN:
|250122-A-DO435-1031
|Filename:
|DOD_110802234
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion Deck Landing Qualification, by PFC Hyung Ju Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.