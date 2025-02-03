B-Roll and interviwes: W.Va. National Guard, Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department conduct swift water rescues during flooding in Kanawha County

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the The West Virginia National Guard All Hazards Response Team and Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department perform a swift water rescue of stranded motorists during major flooding in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Feb. 6, 2025. The WVNG AHRT response included two boats and 14 personnel who answered the request for assistance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Zoe Morris)