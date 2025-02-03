Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll and interviwes: W.Va. National Guard, Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department conduct swift water rescues during flooding in Kanawha County

    CLENDENIN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Morris 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the The West Virginia National Guard All Hazards Response Team and Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department perform a swift water rescue of stranded motorists during major flooding in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Feb. 6, 2025. The WVNG AHRT response included two boats and 14 personnel who answered the request for assistance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Zoe Morris)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 03:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951673
    VIRIN: 250206-Z-TB920-2233
    PIN: 2502
    Filename: DOD_110802225
    Length: 00:08:39
    Location: CLENDENIN, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    West Virginia
    natural disaster
    WVNG
    Swift water rescue
    AITEC
    All Hazards Response Team

