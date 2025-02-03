B-Roll and interviwes: W.Va. National Guard, Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department conduct swift water rescues during flooding in Kanawha County

Members of the The West Virginia National Guard All Hazards Response Team and Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department perform a swift water rescue of stranded motorists during major flooding in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Feb. 6, 2025. The WVNG AHRT response included two boats and 14 personnel who answered the request for assistance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Zoe Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 03:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951673
|VIRIN:
|250206-Z-TB920-2233
|PIN:
|2502
|Filename:
|DOD_110802225
|Length:
|00:08:39
|Location:
|CLENDENIN, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
