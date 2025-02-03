Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Infantry Division, 2/3 Infantry Regiment Live-Fire Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Diego Figueroa 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Korean Rotational Force, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division (2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S.), along with ROK Soldiers, participate in a joint live-fire exercise at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, Republic of Korea, on Jan. 23, 2025. The exercises hone individual and collective skills, foster team coordination, and enhance the team’s capability to effectively engage and neutralize threats in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Diego Figueroa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 03:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951669
    VIRIN: 250123-A-MP517-1003
    Filename: DOD_110802209
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Infantry Division, 2/3 Infantry Regiment Live-Fire Exercise, by SGT Diego Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download