U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Korean Rotational Force, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division (2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S.), along with ROK Soldiers, participate in a joint live-fire exercise at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, Republic of Korea, on Jan. 23, 2025. The exercises hone individual and collective skills, foster team coordination, and enhance the team’s capability to effectively engage and neutralize threats in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Diego Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 22:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951656
|VIRIN:
|250123-A-MP517-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110802069
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID 2/3 Inf. Reg. Live-Fire Exercise, by SGT Diego Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.