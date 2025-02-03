2ID 2/3 Inf. Reg. Live-Fire Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Korean Rotational Force, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division (2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S.), along with ROK Soldiers, participate in a joint live-fire exercise at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, Republic of Korea, on Jan. 23, 2025. The exercises hone individual and collective skills, foster team coordination, and enhance the team’s capability to effectively engage and neutralize threats in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Diego Figueroa)