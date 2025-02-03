Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Air National Guard AES and CCATT Teams Bolster Agile Combat Employment Skills at Senty South-Southern Strike 2025

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard personnel assigned to Critical Care Air Transport Teams from the 146th Airlift Wing and the 163rd Attack Wing, the 115th Airlift Squadron, and the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a series of various patient transfer scenarios while testing their mission essential tasks during the Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 5, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training program focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations, and strategic airlift and airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951638
    VIRIN: 250205-Z-QY689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110801740
    Length: 00:07:58
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

