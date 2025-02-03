California Air National Guard AES and CCATT Teams Bolster Agile Combat Employment Skills at Senty South-Southern Strike 2025

California Air National Guard personnel assigned to Critical Care Air Transport Teams from the 146th Airlift Wing and the 163rd Attack Wing, the 115th Airlift Squadron, and the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a series of various patient transfer scenarios while testing their mission essential tasks during the Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 5, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training program focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations, and strategic airlift and airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951638
|VIRIN:
|250205-Z-QY689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110801740
|Length:
|00:07:58
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
